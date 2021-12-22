Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,744.66, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 0.9% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2022. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $5.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.95 billion, up 21.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.05 per share and revenue of $7.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +133.46% and +26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chipotle Mexican Grill has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.83 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.4.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 3.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

