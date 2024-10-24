Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ending at $59.44, denoting a +0.71% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 1.1% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.42% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.47% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.82 billion, up 13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $11.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.11% and +14.9%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.44% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.7, so one might conclude that Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 2.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.21.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 141, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

