Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was up +1.81% at $30.42. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.98%.

The stock of Mexican food chain has fallen by 8.54% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 29, 2026. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.32 billion, up 8.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $12.93 billion, representing changes of -3.42% and +8.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.26.

One should further note that CMG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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