Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) standing at $50.92, reflecting a +1.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.53%.

The Mexican food chain's shares have seen a decrease of 6.27% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.29% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chipotle Mexican Grill will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 3.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.96 billion, up 9.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $12.6 billion, signifying shifts of +14.29% and +11.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.23. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.09 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 1.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

