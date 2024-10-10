Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reached $58.33, with a +0.69% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Shares of the Mexican food chain have appreciated by 3.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.24, reflecting a 4.35% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.81 billion, up 13.68% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $11.33 billion, indicating changes of +21.11% and +14.81%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.39. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.09.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.