Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,543.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $9.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.23 billion, up 14.34% from the year-ago period.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $32.58 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.17% and +15.76%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.89, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



