Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,376.80, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 1.52% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $9.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.24 billion, up 18.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.55 per share and revenue of $8.79 billion, which would represent changes of +24.11% and +16.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.72.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

