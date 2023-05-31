Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $2,076.49, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.05%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $12.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.51 billion, up 13.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $43.90 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion, which would represent changes of +33.92% and +13.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.2% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chipotle Mexican Grill has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.18 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.81.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

