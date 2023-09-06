Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,954.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 4.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $10.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.46 billion, up 10.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $43.06 per share and revenue of $9.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.36% and +13.5%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.02.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

