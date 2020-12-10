Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,317.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 0.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.73, up 30.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.61 billion, up 11.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.97 per share and revenue of $5.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.92% and +7.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CMG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CMG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 119.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.64.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 5.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

