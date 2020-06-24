Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,047.95, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.59% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

CMG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 102.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion, down 10.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.34 per share and revenue of $5.60 billion. These totals would mark changes of -40.64% and +0.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.98% higher within the past month. CMG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CMG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 124.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.01, which means CMG is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CMG has a PEG ratio of 8.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

