Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,639.08, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 4.07% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.79% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $9.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion, up 14.41% from the year-ago period.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $32.50 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.85% and +15.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chipotle Mexican Grill's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 50.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.01, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.