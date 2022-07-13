Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,275.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 4.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.05, up 21.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.24 billion, up 18.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.32 per share and revenue of $8.78 billion, which would represent changes of +23.21% and +16.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 40.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.96, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 1.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

