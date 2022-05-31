Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,402.55, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 4.02% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.45% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.06, up 21.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.24 billion, up 18.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.55 per share and revenue of $8.79 billion, which would represent changes of +24.11% and +16.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.78.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

