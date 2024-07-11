Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $57.55, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 8.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chipotle Mexican Grill will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 24, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.93 billion, reflecting a 16.48% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $11.35 billion, representing changes of +23.33% and +15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. At present, Chipotle Mexican Grill boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.65. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.8 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

