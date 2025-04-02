Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $52.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

The Mexican food chain's stock has dropped by 2.82% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 23, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.28, showcasing a 3.7% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.95 billion, indicating a 9.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $12.58 billion, which would represent changes of +14.29% and +11.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.73% lower. As of now, Chipotle Mexican Grill holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.48. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.03.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

