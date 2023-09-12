Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,933.01, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 5.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $10.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.46 billion, up 10.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $43.06 per share and revenue of $9.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.36% and +13.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.59.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.