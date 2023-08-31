Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,926.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 0.09% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $10.42, up 9.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.46 billion, up 10.94% from the prior-year quarter.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $43.06 per share and revenue of $9.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.36% and +13.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.63, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

