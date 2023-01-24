Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,595.09, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 13.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.90, up 59.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.23 billion, up 13.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.02.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

