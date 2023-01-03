Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,371.13, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 11.66% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $8.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion, up 13.82% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chipotle Mexican Grill's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.67, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

