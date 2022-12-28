Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,378.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 9.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $8.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.23 billion, up 13.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.30 per share and revenue of $8.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31% and +15.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.8.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

