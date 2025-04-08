Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reached $45.90, with a -1.65% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 6.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2025. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.94 billion, indicating an 8.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $12.57 billion, which would represent changes of +14.29% and +11.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.73% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.95, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that CMG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

