Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $34.87, marking a +2.74% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 8.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 3, 2026. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion, up 4.91% from the year-ago period.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $11.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.57% and +5.51%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% lower. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Chipotle Mexican Grill's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.05, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CMG has a PEG ratio of 3.47 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.