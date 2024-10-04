Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $57.11, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 6.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.35%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.81 billion, indicating a 13.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $11.33 billion, signifying shifts of +21.11% and +14.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chipotle Mexican Grill has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.26 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.65.

One should further note that CMG currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

