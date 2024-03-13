Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the latest trading day at $2,722.69, indicating a +0.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Shares of the Mexican food chain have appreciated by 4.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $11.36, reflecting an 8.19% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.66 billion, up 12.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $53.11 per share and revenue of $11.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.39% and +13.63%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.21. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.65 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CMG has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

