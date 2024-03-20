Chipotle Mexican Grill Board Approves 50-for-one Stock Split - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) said its Board approved a 50-for-one split of its common stock. The company noted that the stock split is subject to shareholder approval of an amendment to the company's Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to accommodate the stock split. Also, Chipotle announced a special one-time equity grant for all restaurant general managers as well as crew members with more than 20 years of service.

Jack Hartung, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Chipotle, said: "This split comes at a time when our stock is experiencing an all-time high driven by record revenues, profits, and growth."

