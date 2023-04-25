Chipotle Mexican Grill beats comparable sales estimates on steady demand

April 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N on Tuesday topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly comparable sales, helped by steady demand for its burritos and rice bowls from affluent customers, as well as higher menu prices.

Comparable sales at the California-based chain jumped about 11% in the first quarter, while analysts on average expected an8.6% rise, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

