Chipotle Launches Sports Predictor Challenge On Mondays

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has launched Free Delivery Monday Matchup, a new sports predictor challenge, starting August 24.

Every Monday through September 28, the restaurant chain is selecting that night's one premier sporting event and challenging Chipotle Rewards members to correctly predict the final score.

Each week, Chipotle will select one of the four major sports, American football, baseball, basketball -men's and women's, and hockey.

The winning customers will have the chance to score a true "and 1" by getting Chipotle Free Delivery and converting it into free burritos for a year.

Chipotle's first Free Delivery Monday Matchup was a men's professional basketball game on the evening of August 24.

According to the firm, the offer will take customers' "quarantine viewing (and eating) to the next level."

For participation, Rewards members will have to order Chipotle delivery before the scheduled start time of the designated game on the Chipotle app or CHIPOTLE.COM. They need to enter their final score prediction as their entrée name.

Eligible entrants can also enter the challenge without making a purchase by sending an email to MONDAYS@CHIPOTLE.COM.

If the prediction is right, the customers will be entered for a chance for Chipotle to drop a year's worth of free burritos into their Chipotle Rewards account the next day.

The company will award up to 10 Free Delivery Monday Matchup Winners. If more participants predict correctly, Chipotle will randomly select the winners.

The offer of free delivery is for orders of $10 or more through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Chipotle, which operates over 2,650 restaurants as of June 30, had offered free guac with an entrée to its Rewards members to celebrate National Avocado Day on Friday, July 31.

