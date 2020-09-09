Chipotle Launches Family TikTok Challenge To Win Free Burritos For A Year

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has introduced a family TikTok challenge, called #ChipotleSponsorUs, offering customers chances to win free burritos for a year.

The challenge comes as part of the restaurant chain launching Group Ordering feature on the Chipotle app. The new feature makes it easy for a group of people to get exactly what they want in one all-inclusive pick-up or delivery order.

Under the initiative, Chipotle and new creator collective The House Nobody Asked For will reward five families or small friend groups who showcase why they should be sponsored by Chipotle on TikTok with free burritos for a year.

The participants must use #ChipotleSponsorUs and #contest, and post a creative TikTok video with their family or group showing why Chipotle should sponsor them in a creative way.

Customers can enter the challenge between approximately 11:01 am PT on September 8 and approximately 10:59 am PT on September 14.

The House Nobody Asked For will review the entries, judging on creativity, and commenting on the winners' posts at 3pm PT on September 14.

Each person in the winning families will win their own free burritos.

In addition, all fans can unlock Chipotle's new Family Extra offer through September 13. They will be offered one free large chips and large guac, by using the promo code "4FAMILY" at checkout when they order four or more entrées on the Chipotle app or CHIPOTLE.COM.

In April, the company had debuted a TikTok challenge called #ChipotleSponsorMe. The challenge awarded five individuals who showcased new original content about their undeniable love for Chipotle's real food with a Chipotle Celebrity Card.

Chipotle also launched Free Delivery Monday Matchup recently, a new sports predictor challenge, on every Monday through September 28, with chances to win free burritos for a year.

Chipotle, which operates over 2,650 restaurants as of June 30, had offered free guac with an entrée to its Rewards members to celebrate National Avocado Day on Friday, July 31.

