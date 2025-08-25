Chipotle Launches Family-Style "Build-Your-Own Chipotle" Meal Option

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced that it is rolling out a new family meal concept, "Build-Your-Own Chipotle," starting August 26.

Designed to serve four to six people, the digital-exclusive menu allows guests to recreate the Chipotle experience at home with customizable, shareable portions of its signature ingredients. Orders can be ready for pickup in as little as 15 minutes.

Each set includes a choice of one protein, rice, beans, and a premium side such as guacamole or queso, along with three toppings, shredded romaine, cheese, chips, soft taco tortillas, and utensils. The spread enables families and groups to assemble bowls, salads, tacos, or even nachos to suit individual preferences.

To encourage adoption, Chipotle is offering $10 off orders with code TRYBYOC through October 21, or until 500,000 redemptions are reached. The new option adds to Chipotle's catering and group order features, expanding convenience for gatherings.

CMG is currently trading at $43.03 down $0.60 or 1.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.