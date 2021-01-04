Chipotle Launches Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice Nationwide

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice is available at U.S. and Canadian restaurants for a limited time. It will be available in-restaurant and through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and third-party delivery partners. Through January 11, Chipotle is waiving the Delivery Fee on any U.S. Chipotle app and Chipotle.com order of $10 or more that includes Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice.

Also, to celebrate the launch of Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, Chipotle has introduced four new variations of its Lifestyle Bowls.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.