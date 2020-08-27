Chipotle IQ To Test Fans' Brand Knowledge

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is testing fans' knowledge of Chipotle's sourcing, ingredients, recipes, and sustainability efforts. The Mexican food chain will reward its most devoted brand experts with a delicious offer of Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO).

Chipotle IQ, a trivia game, includes questions on everything inside and outside the Chipotle restaurant. The test features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. The fan will have an unlimited amount of tries to pass Chipotle IQ.

However, the fast casual restaurant will only reward the first 250,000 test takers who answer all 10 randomly selected Chipotle IQ questions correctly with the digital BOGO code sent via text.

Chipotle noted that no purchase is necessary to play or win the IQ game. It is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older. The contest will run between August 26 and September 1 or when all prizes are over, whichever is earlier.

The contest was reportedly over in about 6 hours though it was intended for seven days. They got the winners at about lunch time after launching the trivia contest at about 8 a.m. ET.

When you now press the link to the IQ test, a message flashes saying, "There were 250k Chipotle brainiacs who came before you, so unfortunately we're fresh out of BOGO prizes. But, if you want to have some fun and learn a little more about Chipotle, the test is all yours, you genius you."

Further, Chipotle is offering free delivery on all orders of $10 or more, excluding tax, that are made using the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com every Monday through September 28, 2020. It is available in delivery areas within the U.S. from participating U.S. Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours.

Chipotle fans will also get the chance to win free burritos for a year if they correctly predict the score of the night's premier sporting event designated by Chipotle.

As of June 30, 2020, Chipotle operated over 2,650 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.