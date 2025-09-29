Chipotle Introduces Red Chimichurri Sauce With Tangy And Bright Flavor Notes

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Monday announced the launch of Red Chimichurri, a chef-driven sauce with tangy and bright flavor notes, complemented by chili peppers and fresh hand-cut cilantro.

Starting September 30, the chef-driven sauce will be available across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.

Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, said, "This is more than a new sauce - it's a new way for our fans to get creative and build the ultimate flavor combination."

In the pre-market hours, CMG is trading at $40.20, up 0.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

