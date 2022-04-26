US Markets
CMG

Chipotle forecasts quarterly sales above Wall Street expectations

Contributors
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc forecast second-quarter same-store sales above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, betting demand for its burritos and rice bowls will remain buoyant despite a few rounds of price increases.

Adds quarterly sales, background

April 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N forecast second-quarter same-store sales above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, betting demand for its burritos and rice bowls will remain buoyant despite a few rounds of price increases.

The burrito chain forecast comparable restaurant sales growth of 10% to 12% for the current quarter, compared with estimates of an 8.8% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's shares rose 3% in extended trading.

Chipotle, like rivals McDonald's Corp MCD.N and Starbucks Corp SBUX.O, has raised prices of its in-store and delivery menus in a bid to counter an increase in prices of everything from beef to cooking oil as well as worker wages.

Food, beverage and packaging costs in the first quarter were 31% of total revenue, an increase of 100 basis points from a year earlier.

Comparable sales rose 9% in the first quarter ended March 31, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a 7.9% growth.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMG MCD SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular