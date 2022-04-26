Chipotle forecasts quarterly sales above Wall Street expectations

Adds quarterly sales, background

April 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N forecast second-quarter same-store sales above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, betting demand for its burritos and rice bowls will remain buoyant despite a few rounds of price increases.

The burrito chain forecast comparable restaurant sales growth of 10% to 12% for the current quarter, compared with estimates of an 8.8% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's shares rose 3% in extended trading.

Chipotle, like rivals McDonald's Corp MCD.N and Starbucks Corp SBUX.O, has raised prices of its in-store and delivery menus in a bid to counter an increase in prices of everything from beef to cooking oil as well as worker wages.

Food, beverage and packaging costs in the first quarter were 31% of total revenue, an increase of 100 basis points from a year earlier.

Comparable sales rose 9% in the first quarter ended March 31, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a 7.9% growth.

