Chipotle Extends Free Delivery Through April, Thanks Healthcare Workers

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) has extended its free delivery offer until April 30. The fast-casual chain will deliver any order that's over $10 to customers within its delivery area nationwide.

The company has also taken steps to ensure orders arrive without being contaminated.

"Chipotle is taking additional precautions to help ensure customer safety during this time including: a tamper-evident packaging seal for delivery orders, in-app delivery tracker providing step-by-step real-time updates as your food travels to your location, and a place for special instructions so guests can request a contactless delivery when ordering digitally," the company wrote in a press release.

Chipotle in pre-coronavirus days. Image source: Chipotle.

Saluting healthcare workers

The fast-casual chain is also offering free burrito boxes to healthcare facilities. Workers in the healthcare field can register their office until April 2 to receive a box of burritos delivered to the facility during world healthcare week (April 6-10).

In partnership with DoorDash, the company will give away a total of 100,000 burritos.

"We want to express our extreme gratitude by fueling the frontline workers at healthcare facilities across the country with real food," Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "It is our goal to bring joy and provide a little something extra for both the medical staff and our everyday guests."

Small, but important moves

With all its restaurants closed, Chipotle has to encourage delivery because many of its locations lack drive-throughs. Offering free delivery may encourage people to order more often. Giving free food to healthcare workers is simply a smart public relations move that's also a kind thing for the company to do.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.