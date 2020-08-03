Chipotle Enters Clothing Sales With Responsibly Sourced Product Line

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced on Monday that it is launching a new clothing line made from responsibly sourced materials. The line features branded apparel and accessories and marks the company's foray into new territory.

The clothing line will be produced with organic cotton and dyed through a process that uses avocado pits from the company's guacamole that would otherwise be thrown out. Chipotle has close to 300 million avocado pits annually that currently go to waste. Each item in the new line uses five pits that are simmered in water, creating the sustainable dye.

Image source: Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said, "With Chipotle Goods, our fans can get quality items that support sustainable agriculture and represent our mission of cultivating a better world."

The collection is being manufactured by Chipotle's uniform maker, Loomstate, a partner focused on sustainable processes. All proceeds will go toward organizations that support sustainable fashion or farming.

The line features a broad range of products from T-shirts and jackets to gym bags and baby blankets.

Chipotle has positioned itself as a company that uses fresh and sustainable products and sources, and that message has resonated well enough to ring up $5.6 billion in 2019 annual sales. The chain opened 37 new restaurants in the second quarter for a total of 2,669. This newest initiative is an effort to more fully engage its core customers who support its sustainability endeavors.

