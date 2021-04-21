US Markets
Chipotle comparable sales surge 17.2% on digital boost, new menu items

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported a 17.2% rise in quarterly comparable sales, helped by new menu additions and as more consumers used their relief checks to order burrito, tacos and salads online.

April 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N reported a 17.2% rise in quarterly comparable sales, helped by new menu additions and as more consumers used their relief checks to order burrito, tacos and salads online.

Digital sales surged nearly 134% in the first quarter ended March 31 and accounted for half of its overall sales, the company said on Wednesday.

The burrito chain's digital sales has grown rapidly during the pandemic, encouraging it to expand its order-ahead lanes called "Chipotlanes" to a majority of its restaurants in the United States.

The company expects comparable sales in the second quarter to be in the range of high twenties to 30%.

Revenue rose 23.4% to $1.74 billion.

