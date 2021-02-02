Chipotle comparable sales rise 5.7% on online order boost

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N on Tuesday reported a 5.7% rise in comparable sales, as a surge in online orders in some parts of the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic offset declines in restaurant traffic.

Total revenue increased 11.6% to $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

