Chipotle (CMG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.1%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $12.21, indicating growth of 31.3% from $9.30 registered in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $2,522 million, suggesting an increase of 14% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Chipotle's second-quarter top line is expected to increase year over year, courtesy of its digital efforts, Chipotlane add-ons and new restaurant openings. This and the introduction of new menu items, a rise in delivery menu prices and lower marketing investments are likely to have driven comps improvement in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model estimates comparable restaurant sales to increase 6.3% year over year. We expect food and beverage revenues to increase 13.5% year over year to $2,488.5 million. However, delivery service revenues are expected to be $20.3 million, down 1.1% year over year. Restaurant-level margin is estimated at 26.9% compared with 25.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Elevated costs concerning avocados and wage pressures are likely to have hurt margins in the second quarter. CMG anticipates cost of sales to remain in the low 29% range in the second quarter, while labor costs are expected to remain in the mid-24% range. Other operating costs are expected to be in the low-14% range.



Our model predicts, food, beverage and packaging costs to be $731.4 million, up 8.5% year over year. Per the model, labor costs are expected to increase 12.4% year over year to $618.1 million.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Chipotle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Chipotle has an Earnings ESP of +1.01%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

