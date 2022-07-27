Chipotle (CMG) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat & Robust Outlook

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. However, the top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the solid results, shares of the company appreciated 8.6% during the after-hours trading session on Jul 26 as the company provided a robust outlook for third-quarter 2022.

Q2 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During second-quarter 2022, adjusted earnings of $9.30 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.03 by 1.2%. The bottom line improved 24.7% from $7.46 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $2,213.3 million missed the consensus mark of $2,244 million. The top line increased 17% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can primarily be attributed to robust comparable restaurant sales and new restaurant openings. In the quarter under review, Chipotle opened 42 new restaurants, taking the total restaurant count to 3,052.



Digital sales contributed 39% to sales during the quarter. During the second quarter, comparable restaurant sales increased 10.1% year over year, following growth of 9% (in first-quarter 2022), 15.2% (in fourth-quarter 2021), 15.1% (third-quarter 2021), 31.2% (second-quarter 2021), 17.2% (first-quarter 2021) and 5.7% (fourth-quarter 2020).

Costs, Operating Highlights & Net Income

During second-quarter 2022, food, beverage and packaging costs, as a percentage of revenues, remained flat year over year to 30.4%. In the second quarter of 2022, the benefit of menu price increases was overshadowed by higher costs for avocados, packaging, dairy, beef and chicken.



During the reported quarter, restaurant-level operating margin came in at 25.2%, down from 24.5% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to the benefit of menu price increases and lower delivery fees. But it was overshadowed by higher food costs and increases in hourly wages.



Adjusted net income in the reported quarter amounted to $261.2 million compared with $212.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Chipotle continues to impress investors with a solid financial position. As of Jun 30, the company reported cash and cash equivalent of $520.9 million compared with $815.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021



Inventory totaled $29.5 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $32.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Goodwill (as a percentage of total assets) came in at 0.3% at the end of second-quarter 2022.



During the second quarter, the company repurchased $261.1 million worth of stocks at an average price of $1,350. As of Jun 30, the company had approximately $319.7 million available for the buyback program.

Outlook

For the third quarter, the company expects comps growth, including planned price increases in August, in the mid to high-single digits.



In 2022, the company expects to open 235 to 250 new restaurants. It expects 2022 tax rate in the range of 25-27%.

