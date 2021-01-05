Chipotle (CMG) Spruces Up Menu With Four New Lifestyle Bowls

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG recently announced the launch of Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice in the United States and Canada. Also, the company initiated four new variations in its Lifestyle Bowls — Whole30 Bowl, Keto Bowl, Vegetarian Salad Bowl and Vegan Bowl — to support the same.



Priced at an additional cost of $2, the new plant-based option comes with grilled cauliflower along with fresh-chopped cilantro, lime and salt seasonings.



Notably, the limited time item will be made available in-restaurant and through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and third-party delivery partners. The company waived delivery fee on U.S. Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for orders (of more than $10) including the cauliflower rice. However, service fees do apply.



In relation to the latest menu addition, chief marketing officer, Chris Brandt stated, "Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food. That's why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals."

Continuous Focus on Menu Innovation

Given that the coronavirus pandemic has compelled companies to limit their menu offerings to support their business models, Chipotle continues to explore in this category with Integrity standards.



In 2020, the company expanded its Lifestyle Bowls by adding Whole30 Compliant Chicken to its menu on a nationwide basis. Moreover, the introduction of kitchen ovens for the betterment of its latest Quesadillas bodes well.



Currently, the company is testing queso blanco and salads in quesadillas in various markets. Although it was receiving positive feedback, the launch was delayed due to the global impact of COVID-19. Moreover, introduction of other items has been postponed due to the crisis.



In the past six months, shares of Chipotle have gained 17.1% compared with the industry’s 19% growth.





Nonetheless, initiatives such as use of stage gate process, leveraging digital programs to expand access and convenience, frequent customer interaction through loyalty program, menu innovation as well as operational excellence are likely to boost the company’s performance going forward.

