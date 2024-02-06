Chipotle (CMG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported $2.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $10.36 for the same period compares to $8.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.73, the EPS surprise was +6.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total restaurants : 3,437 compared to the 3,436 average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: 3,437 compared to the 3,436 average estimate based on 12 analysts. Comparable restaurant sales : 8.4% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 7%.

: 8.4% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 7%. Number of company-owned restaurants - Opened : 121 compared to the 117 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 121 compared to the 117 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of company-owned restaurants - Beginning of period : 3,321 compared to the 3,321 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,321 compared to the 3,321 average estimate based on four analysts. Average restaurant sales - TTM : $3.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.99 million.

: $3.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.99 million. Revenues- Food and beverage : $2.50 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.

: $2.50 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change. Revenues- Delivery service: $16.75 million compared to the $16.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

Shares of Chipotle have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

