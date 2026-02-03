Chipotle (CMG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported revenue of $2.98 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion, representing a surprise of +0.6%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Company-operated restaurants at end of period : 4,042 compared to the 4,041 average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: 4,042 compared to the 4,041 average estimate based on 10 analysts. Comparable restaurant sales increase : -2.5% versus -2.8% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: -2.5% versus -2.8% estimated by 10 analysts on average. Company-operated restaurants opened : 132 versus 125 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 132 versus 125 estimated by five analysts on average. Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period : 3,916 versus 3,916 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,916 versus 3,916 estimated by three analysts on average. Average restaurant sales - TTM : $3.1 million compared to the $3.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.1 million compared to the $3.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Food and beverage : $2.97 billion versus $2.95 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

: $2.97 billion versus $2.95 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Revenue- Delivery service: $14.3 million compared to the $14.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Chipotle have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

