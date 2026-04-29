Chipotle (CMG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported revenue of $3.09 billion, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was -1.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Company-operated restaurants at end of period : 4,090 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 4,102.

: 4,090 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 4,102. Comparable restaurant sales increase : 0.5% compared to the -0.6% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the -0.6% average estimate based on nine analysts. Company-operated restaurants opened : 49 versus 64 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 49 versus 64 estimated by five analysts on average. Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period : 4,042 compared to the 4,042 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4,042 compared to the 4,042 average estimate based on three analysts. Average restaurant sales - TTM : $3.09 million versus $3.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.09 million versus $3.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Food and beverage : $3.07 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.

: $3.07 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change. Revenue- Delivery service: $15.51 million compared to the $15.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Chipotle here>>>

Shares of Chipotle have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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