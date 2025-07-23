Chipotle (CMG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported revenue of $3.06 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion, representing a surprise of -1.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Company-operated restaurants at end of period : 3,839 versus 3,846 estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 3,839 versus 3,846 estimated by 10 analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales increase : -4% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -2.8%.

: -4% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -2.8%. Company-operated restaurants opened : 61 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 65.

: 61 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 65. Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period : 3,781 versus 3,781 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,781 versus 3,781 estimated by three analysts on average. Average restaurant sales - TTM : $3.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.14 million.

: $3.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.14 million. Revenue- Food and beverage : $3.05 billion versus $3.08 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $3.05 billion versus $3.08 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenue- Delivery service: $15.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%.

Shares of Chipotle have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

