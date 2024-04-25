Chipotle (CMG) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG released first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, the company reported benefits from enhanced throughput and effective marketing initiatives like Braised Beef Barbacoa and Chicken Al Pastor, leading to strong sales and transaction growth.



Following the earnings release, the company’s shares rose 3.2% during the after-hours trading session on Apr 24.

Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, Chipotle reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $13.37, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.63. The bottom line increased 27.3% from $10.50 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $2.7 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $2.68 billion by 1%. The top line rose 14.1% on a year-over-year basis on the back of strong comparable restaurant sales growth and new restaurant openings. In the reported quarter, Chipotle opened 47 new restaurants with 43 locations, including a Chipotlane and reported solid performances in terms of new restaurant sales, margins and returns.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote

Digital sales contributed 36.5% to total food and beverage revenues.



Comparable restaurant sales rose 7% year over year compared with 8.4% growth reported in the previous quarter. Our estimate was pegged at 4.7%.

Costs, Operating Highlights & Net Income

During first-quarter 2024, food, beverage and packaging costs, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 28.8%, down 40 basis points year over year. The upside can be primarily attributed to menu price increases implemented since October 2023. This was partially offset by beef and produce inflation and a challenge in the protein mix resulting from the Braised Beef Barbacoa marketing initiative. We suggested the metric to be 29.2%.



During the quarter under discussion, the restaurant-level operating margin reached 27.5%, up from 25.6% a year ago. The uptick was driven by the benefit of sales leverage, partly mitigated by wage and ingredient inflation. We predicted the metric to be 25.5%.



Adjusted net income in the reported quarter amounted to $369.3 million, up 26.6% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $308.2 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $727.4 million compared with $560.6 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2024, inventory totaled $37.9 million compared with $39.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Goodwill (as a percentage of total assets) reached 0.3% at the end of the first quarter of 2024.



During the first quarter, CMG repurchased $25 million worth of stock at an average price of $2,320. As of Mar 31, the company had approximately $399.1 million available for the buyback program.

Outlook

For 2024, management expects comps growth in the mid to high-single-digit range.



CMG anticipates to open 285-315 new restaurants in 2024. It suggests a 2024 tax rate in the range of 25-27%.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Chipotle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry include:



Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN carries a Zacks Rank #2. DIN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average. DIN’s shares have declined 8.7% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIN’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 1.7% and 4.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Wingstop Inc. WING carries a Zacks Rank #2. WING has a has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.3%, on average. The stock has gained 41.4% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 21.3% and 21.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.7%, on average. Shares of YUMC have fallen 8.5% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUMC’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.7% and 10%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (DIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.