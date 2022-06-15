Chipotle (CMG) Boosts Digital Space With Loyalty Program Launch

To strengthen the brand’s presence in the Canadian region, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG recently announced the roll-out of its Chipotle Rewards loyalty program in Canada. Also, it stated plans for the expansion of its restaurants in the region.



With nearly 28 million members globally, the company’s loyalty program plays a supporting hand in its marketing strategies. With this initiative, the company intends to broaden its customer offerings, allowing them to earn and redeem points on purchases made through the restaurant, Chipotle app and website. Some perks include 10 points for every CAD $1 spent, free chips and guac.



Chipotle CMO Chris Brandt, stated, "We're excited to engage with our Canadian guests in a brand new way with Chipotle Rewards. Our personalized loyalty program allows members to select how they redeem points, earn Extras by participating in challenges, and achieve badges for their achievements."

Focus on Loyalty Offerings

To boost its guest engagement, the company relaunched its Guac Mode (an exclusive benefit for Chipotle Rewards members that unlocks access to surprise free guac rewards) during the first quarter of 2022. Following the relaunch, the company reported solid social engagement and a rise in loyalty enrolments. The company emphasized on personalization and using predictive modeling to trigger journeys that can influence guest behaviors and make their experience with Chipotle more relevant for them. This includes personalized messaging and watching their cumulative real food print based on their order history. Given the constant learnings, evolvement and model optimization, the initiatives will likely drive more frequency with rewards members in the upcoming periods.

Other Updates

Apart from the loyalty program, the company emphasizes on expanding access and convenience by accelerating new restaurant openings in Canada. Recently, the company opened its 10th restaurant in Toronto in the Liberty Village neighborhood. Also, it stated plans to open four additional locations in British Columbia and Ontario in the summer of 2022.



Backed by impressive unit economics and the success of small-town locations, the company anticipates opening between 235 and 250 new restaurants in 2022. CMG emphasized building a real estate pipeline with more than 80% of the restaurants having Chipotlane in it. The company anticipates an annual unit growth rate of 8-10%.



In the past year, shares of Chipotle have declined 13% compared with the industry’s fall of 22.3%.

