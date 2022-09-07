Markets
Chipotle Brings Legendary Receivers Together To Launch Television Commercial

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) said the company is teaming up with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson to launch a national television commercial and new menu items celebrating the debut of, The 88 Club. The company's 88 Club TV ad will premiere during the week 1 Sunday night football game between Dallas and Tampa Bay.

The company noted that CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson will have their go-to orders featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time.

