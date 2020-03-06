Chipotle Board Names Brian Niccol To Additional Position Of Board Chairman

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) announced its Board has appointed Brian Niccol, CEO, to the additional position of Chairman of the Board. Chipotle's founder, Steve Ells, has relinquished the position of Executive Chairman and has stepped down as a director.

The Board also announced that directors Matthew Paull and Paul Cappuccio will not stand for re-election to the Board at the 2020 Annual Meeting of shareholders. Following the Annual Meeting, the Chipotle Board will be comprised of seven directors, six of whom are independent.

