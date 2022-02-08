Chipotle beats quarterly sales expectations, shares rise

Adds background, quarterly sales forecast, shares

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N reported quarterly sales above estimates on Tuesday as higher demand and prices for its burritos and rice bowls helped the restaurant chain shrug off a knock from the Omicron variant.

Shares in the company rose 6.1% after the bell.

Surging Omicron cases forced many restaurants to trim store hours amid a labor shortage, but Chipotle's move to introduce order-ahead drive-through lanes at more locations and raise menu prices cushioned the blow.

The burrito chain's comparable sales rose 15.2% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a 14.8% growth.

The company forecast comparable restaurant sales growth in the range of mid-to-high single digits in the current quarter, compared with estimates of 7.6% growth.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

